Work underway for a youth zone in Cramlington
Northumberland County Council’s cabinet approved £498,070 funding for the new youth dedicated facility as part of a £3.5 million development in Cramlington.
The drop-in centre will be built next to the existing building occupied by Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project (CVYP). The project was initiated and developed by the Town Council who sought funding for the building from the county council’s regeneration fund.
The project follows consultation with young people in the town and responds to key issues for them including the lack of places they could go to study, relax and socialise safely.
The centre will be split into two zones, one being a relaxation area, a safe space to socialise with friends, play games and use WIFI, the other being a quiet workspace and homework area as well as a space for delivering employability and educational workshops.
Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet Member for business and opportunities, explained: “It’s fantastic to be able to support the creation of these exciting new facilities dedicated for young people to be able to study, socialise and relax in Cramlington.
Cllr Mark Swinburn, Cramlington Village, said: “On behalf of town and county councillors in Cramlington, it's great to see this extremely worthwhile project getting underway which will benefit so many young people in the town."
Mayor Helen Morris added: “Now the funding has finally been approved we are looking forward to delivering this important scheme and working alongside our partners at the Cramlington Voluntary Youth Project.”
Funded by the County Council and delivered by Cramlington Town Council, this project is one of the early projects in the Cramlington Regeneration Programme which is investing in a range of schemes to improve the town.
This includes cycling and walking corridors, green spaces and parks and youth provision. Of the £3.5m programme, over £1.2m of project funding has now been approved by the council.
The projects approved come on the back of the ‘Cramlington Conversation’, where over 500 people fed back on improvements they would like to see across the town.
