Wooler's Connor Cowens lifts England's Strongest Man trophy

Connor Cowens has powered his way to the England’s Strongest Man title.

The hard-working Wooler weightlifter took top spot on the u80kg podium in the Official Strongman event at the Doncaster Dome in Yorkshire.

Cowens put in an incredible performance to beat a tough field in the acclaimed national competition and admitted: “It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

“It’s crazy to think that I could achieve what I set out to do and win a major title,” he said.

Connor Cowens on the podium

“The backing from the local community has been huge - from sponsors to messages, people stopping and asking me, although it’s very overwhelming for me at times, as I struggle to comprehend what I’m actually doing - I’m just a normal lad who works all day then goes to the gym,” continued the modest strongman.

“It’s all hugely appreciated and honestly means the absolute world to me, and I hope I’m doing everyone in Wooler proud. My next goal is Britain’s Strongest Man competition, at fit XPO in May. I’m hoping to better my position of last year, and then on to Europe’s at York Barbican theatre in August.”