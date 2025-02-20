Wooler residents thanked for donating used stamps to support Great North Air Ambulance Service
Residents are encouraged to recycle old stamps at the Cheviot Centre in an initiative to help the environment and put items to use, which would otherwise be disregarded.
This month, the stamps were donated to the Great North Air Ambulance who will use the proceeds towards funding their services.
Gillian Lowes, communication and project officer, said: “Last year we launched a stamp donation service where anyone can drop in their used stamps for us to put to good use.
"After counting them this month, we were thrilled to see how many had been kindly donated and we chose to pass them to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
"They’ll be able to sell these by the kilo and receive money towards their invaluable services. Since we announced this, we have received even more stamps from local businesses and individuals.”
