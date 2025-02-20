Wooler residents thanked for donating used stamps to support Great North Air Ambulance Service

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th Feb 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 14:18 BST

Glendale Gateway Trust have thanked the Wooler community for donating used stamps which will be donated to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Residents are encouraged to recycle old stamps at the Cheviot Centre in an initiative to help the environment and put items to use, which would otherwise be disregarded.

This month, the stamps were donated to the Great North Air Ambulance who will use the proceeds towards funding their services.

Gillian Lowes, communication and project officer, said: “Last year we launched a stamp donation service where anyone can drop in their used stamps for us to put to good use.

A heap of stamps handed in to the Glendale Gateway Trust which will be donated to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.A heap of stamps handed in to the Glendale Gateway Trust which will be donated to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
"After counting them this month, we were thrilled to see how many had been kindly donated and we chose to pass them to the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

"They’ll be able to sell these by the kilo and receive money towards their invaluable services. Since we announced this, we have received even more stamps from local businesses and individuals.”

