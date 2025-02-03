Wooler Post Office hopes raised after Glendale Gateway Trust purchase bid accepted
Glendale Gateway Trust (GGT) raised sufficient funds through grant applications and community donations to make an offer to purchase the High Street post office, which has now been accepted.
This comes after long-serving postmaster Dougie Gray revealed his plans to retire, sparking concerns from residents whose nearest alternative post office, and access to banking facilities, is located several miles away.
The new postmasters are now working to take over the contract from Dougie, who remained running the business until new owners were found.
"We are delighted to finally see this situation tentatively reaching its final stages, so that we can all rest easy that Wooler will not lose its much needed Post Office services,” GGT posted on social media.
Thanks were also expressed to Northumberland County Council, Barmoor Wind Farm, Wooler Parish Council and members of the community who contributed towards raising the funds.