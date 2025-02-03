A community effort to save Wooler Post Office is on the verge of success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glendale Gateway Trust (GGT) raised sufficient funds through grant applications and community donations to make an offer to purchase the High Street post office, which has now been accepted.

This comes after long-serving postmaster Dougie Gray revealed his plans to retire, sparking concerns from residents whose nearest alternative post office, and access to banking facilities, is located several miles away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new postmasters are now working to take over the contract from Dougie, who remained running the business until new owners were found.

Wooler Post Office.

"We are delighted to finally see this situation tentatively reaching its final stages, so that we can all rest easy that Wooler will not lose its much needed Post Office services,” GGT posted on social media.

Thanks were also expressed to Northumberland County Council, Barmoor Wind Farm, Wooler Parish Council and members of the community who contributed towards raising the funds.