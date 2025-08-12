Wooler play park is set to reopen, months after 176 World War Two practice bombs were discovered.

Back in January, a practice bomb was found while foundations were being dug for a £150k refurbishment of Scott’s Park before it was discovered to be a much larger issue.

After 176 ordnance were found, it was agreed that a survey must be conducted before the park could reopen.

Eight months on, the park is finally ready for a grand reopening on August 15. The park will be open from 9am and families are invited to bring along their children to enjoy the newly revamped space.

The training rounds were found in Scotts Park, Wooler.

In a post to Facebook, Wooler Parish Council said: “Bring the children, bring your smiles, and get ready for climbing, sliding, swinging and plenty of fun. This is a space for our young people to play safely and for families to enjoy together.

“Let’s make this a day to remember – we can’t wait to see our community enjoying the new space.”