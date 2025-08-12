Wooler play park to reopen after 176 WWII practice bombs were removed
Back in January, a practice bomb was found while foundations were being dug for a £150k refurbishment of Scott’s Park before it was discovered to be a much larger issue.
After 176 ordnance were found, it was agreed that a survey must be conducted before the park could reopen.
Eight months on, the park is finally ready for a grand reopening on August 15. The park will be open from 9am and families are invited to bring along their children to enjoy the newly revamped space.
In a post to Facebook, Wooler Parish Council said: “Bring the children, bring your smiles, and get ready for climbing, sliding, swinging and plenty of fun. This is a space for our young people to play safely and for families to enjoy together.
“Let’s make this a day to remember – we can’t wait to see our community enjoying the new space.”