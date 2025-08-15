Wooler play park has reopened following a major facelift after 176 bombs were found.

The Scotts Play Park has been transformed following a £150k refurbishment, that was pushed back by the discovery of a host of WWII practice bombs at the site.

New features now include a ninja trail including balance beams, a net bridge and wobble board, an ability trampoline which is set into the ground, a big climbing unit which also has ramp access, a sensory musical play panel and a fully inclusive roundabout that takes wheelchairs.

There are also improved paths connecting the play park, skate park and football area and the existing toilet block has been redeveloped providing an accessible toilet and changing area.

Funding has come from Northumberland County Council as part of an investment to improve Wooler’s visitor infrastructure, Wooler Parish Council to improve the toilet block and a contribution from Ward Councillor Mark Mather’s Members Local Improvement Schemes allowance.

When work commenced, 176 World War II practice bombs were discovered under the park and the County Council agreed to fund an additional £40k to cover the cost of having these removed by a specialist firm to enable the scheme to proceed.

Local Ward Councillor Mark Mather said: “I’d like to thank Northumberland County Council for their continued support for this scheme and for agreeing to cover the extra and substantial cost of removing the practice bombs that were left after World War II.

“Scotts Park has always been really popular with local children who spend many hours playing together and enjoying being outdoors.

“It is great to see the park revitalised with a new look and an exciting range of inclusive equipment. The scheme has been a real partnership effort and shows what we can achieve when we all work together.

Leader of Northumberland County Councillor, Glen Sanderson said: “We are so pleased to be reopening the playpark in time for it to be enjoyed over the summer months.

"It’s a little bit later than planned unfortunately but no one could have foreseen that below the surface it was full of practice bombs left over from World War II, which added an element of surprise and widespread interest to the scheme.