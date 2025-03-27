The pilot scheme of the Wooler Hoppa bus service is being further extended through to its anniversary in the summer.

From December, the service was extended past its initial trial period and the revised service began to operate on the two days each week that proved to be the most popular, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Since this, it has been agreed that slightly higher numbers are needed to ensure the viability of the service in to the future. The service will now continue until July to allow a better assessment of the over all usage as the weather improves and tourist numbers may be included.

Richard Froggatt, community transport officer for North Northumberland Voluntary Forum and Glen Valley Tours who operate the service, said: “The local people using the service have sung its praises and although admitting they don't travel every day, wish it could run every day. For some, it's been a life-changer, enhancing their quality of life by allowing social interaction and the regaining of some lost independence.”

Richard Froggatt, Nicola Moffat from Glen Valley Tours and Cllr Mark Mather.

People of all ages are being encouraged to utilise the service to keep it, which aims to provide easy access to all the High Street shops and the many social events nearby, as well as access to the bus station and links to Berwick, Belford and Alnwick.

The bus is jointly funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and Northumberland County Council via the Rural Bus Improvement Scheme.

Copies of the timetable are posted at some stops and are available from The Cheviot Centre tourist information desk.