An artist has received outstanding feedback from her sketches inspired by Wooler scenes, and is forming a 2025 calendar, donating 50% the profits to the Glendale Agricultural Society.

From a sheepdog on a quad to a NHS worker checking a farmer’s blood pressure at the mart canteen, these may all be unusual scenes to many, but all too familiar to the community of Wooler.

Anthea Wood, owner of Amwood Art, took to Facebook to post her sketches of unique local scenes inspired by the farming community, providing snapshots of rural, Wooler life which she now intends to make into a calendar.

Amid the farming protests and government budget announcements, her art has drawn a lot of attention on social media – bringing some light-heartedness to the situation.

Anthea Wood, owner of Amwood Art, runs lino-workshops from her home studio.

Anthea said: “It’s almost a coincidence that this has happened as the same time as things that have been on the news around farming, what really inspired it is that farming life in Wooler is really real, and we are really connected with the farmers around us.”

“The sketches were just something for me to lighten things up and for it to be enjoyable.

“So I’m sketching it because it’s authentic and it’s around me rather than a big statement around farming, but it does reflect that there is a big farming community here.

“It’s real life for people, It’s not all hidden away on big dairy farms, It’s the beating heart of Wooler really.”

Locals eating lunch at the Wooler Mart Canteen (by Amwood Art).

She expanded: “The sketches have been so well received so I’m going to try and pull together enough for a calendar to be printed by the end of next week, and 50% of the profits will go towards the Glendale Agricultural Society for their Children’s Countryside Day.”

Anthea is heavily involved with the local community after moving here three years ago, running lino-print workshops from her home studio as well as carrying charity work and free workshops for children.

She says: “That's part of how welcoming the local community is too, when I first got here and I was trying to make friends, I went to the Cheviot Centre and I have become quite involved there.

“I run a kid’s art club at the centre every two weeks and that is fully funded which is great because there’s less creativity in the school curriculum now so that makes it really accessible to families, I also run community art clubs for kids in the holidays.”

Wooler Mart sales (by Amwood Art).

“The Glendale Gateway Trust and the Cheviot Centre in particular have been really welcoming and supportive and encouraged me to get involved in doing things.

“Karen, who is the chief executive of the Glendale Gateway Trust even asked me to do their new logo and that was a huge privilege.”

Hetherington and Harrison are kindly sponsoring the calendars, will be available to purchase for £10 from their offices, the Cheviot Centre or the Wooler Mart Canteen.

Those who are interested in the calendars, other artwork or workshops, can also contact Amwood Art directly via their Facebook or Instagram page.