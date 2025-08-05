Woodhorn Museum in Ashington has launched a new fundraising campaign to enhance and expand its wildlife space.

The Wild Wood is a dedicated outdoor space designed to support wildlife, promote wellbeing, and bring the local community closer to nature.

The area is currently maintained by 21 volunteers from Age Concern UK, who meet weekly to care for the site, develop planting schemes, and carry out small-scale environmental projects.

The wood also plays an essential role in the museum’s programming including regular nature-themed activities for families and is used by the by Northumberland Wildlife Trust as part of their Nature for Health sessions.

The museum now hopes to raise £5000 through the campaign which will support the creation of a multi-sensory garden for families with children who have additional needs, as well as a tranquil contemplation spot for visitors.

The expansion forms part of Woodhorn Museum’s broader commitment to raising awareness about environmental sustainability and the climate crisis.

Jo Raw, Northumberland Venues Manager, North East Museums, said: “This campaign is a really exciting opportunity to develop our Wild Wood into a space that supports both the wellbeing of our community and the needs of local wildlife.

"We know that time spent in nature can have a real impact on mental health, and we hope the new sensory garden and contemplation areas will offer a calm, welcoming space for people of all ages to take a breath and connection with nature."

By introducing new trees, plants, growing areas and dedicated habitats, the museum aims to increase biodiversity, attract more wildlife, and reduce the need for chemical pesticides, strengthening the local ecosystem while helping to store carbon and lower environmental impact.

The expanded Wild Wood will provide meaningful benefits for the local community, providing a quiet, accessible space that promotes wellbeing for both volunteers and visitors.

It will also enrich the Museum’s nature-themed programming for schools and families, with particular value for children and adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities through sensory-based activities that encourage exploration, calm, and connection.

The Wild Wood campaign runs from August 5 to September 16 with every £1 donated during the campaign doubled by Aviva Community Fund.