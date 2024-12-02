Wonderful opportunity available for region’s communities

By Fiona Dryden
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:22 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 09:12 BST
Northumberland Wildlife Trust is delighted with the interest it has received about an award celebrating the work that communities in the region undertake to protect and enhance nature and wildlife.

The Jean Cartman Wilder Communities Award commemorates the life and ethos of Jean Cartman, a member of the wildlife charity for over 40 years, a knowledgeable birdwatcher, enthusiastic wildlife gardener, generous donor to environmental charities and a passionate advocate for the natural world.

Any community or community group in Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside has until Friday 31st January 2025 to apply, with the winners being announced on Friday 28th February 2025.

With a top prize to the value of £500 and two runner up prizes to the value of £250 on offer, the awards are a wonderful opportunity for communities across the region to continue their wonderful work.

Wonderful opportunity available to local communities.

Catherine Kirkham, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Fundraising Manager says:

“This is a chance for communities to really highlight what they have done for nature, what they plan to do and how their project is helping others. In addition to the wonderful prizes, winners will receive plaques, ‘Wilder Community’ status and advice from the wildlife charity’s communities’ team, so why not sign up today?”

Full application details and terms and conditions are available at www.nwt.org.uk/Jean-Cartman

