Wonderful boost for charity’s natural health service work in Northumberland

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Community and Nature team has received almost £65,000 from Legal & General’s Health Equity Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding for one year will enable the team to expand its successful Nature and Wellbeing programme that reaches out to and collaborates with diverse communities and individuals across Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle.

The Gosforth-based team will also be able to form a stronger regional approach through a linked network of nature-based activity providers, natural spaces, and volunteering opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team members will also seek to strengthen capacity within local services to integrate nature-based health approaches through delivery of training, helping to reduce the systemic barriers to nature access, promoting long-term health equity, and understanding between delivery partners and healthcare providers. x8g3qyt

Who needs the NHS? Let nature heal you.

Professor Sir Michael Marmot CH, Director, UCL Institute of Health Equity says: “The response from organisations across the country applying for this grant funding was both incredible and depressing. Over 1500 applications were received, reflecting the desperate need caused by government budget cuts to organisations committed to improving lives. Yet the response also fills me with hope, as it shows how many understand that closing widening health gaps starts with improving people’s social circumstances.”