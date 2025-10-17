Wonderful boost for charity’s natural health service work in Northumberland
The funding for one year will enable the team to expand its successful Nature and Wellbeing programme that reaches out to and collaborates with diverse communities and individuals across Northumberland, North Tyneside, and Newcastle.
The Gosforth-based team will also be able to form a stronger regional approach through a linked network of nature-based activity providers, natural spaces, and volunteering opportunities.
Team members will also seek to strengthen capacity within local services to integrate nature-based health approaches through delivery of training, helping to reduce the systemic barriers to nature access, promoting long-term health equity, and understanding between delivery partners and healthcare providers. x8g3qyt
Professor Sir Michael Marmot CH, Director, UCL Institute of Health Equity says: “The response from organisations across the country applying for this grant funding was both incredible and depressing. Over 1500 applications were received, reflecting the desperate need caused by government budget cuts to organisations committed to improving lives. Yet the response also fills me with hope, as it shows how many understand that closing widening health gaps starts with improving people’s social circumstances.”