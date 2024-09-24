Women MOT tester in Northumberald

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We would like to congratulate Louise Short of Semples of Berwick , who has just been signed off as a newly qualified MOT tester. With over 50,000 mot testers registered in the UK fewer than 300 are women, so this is a great achievement for a Northumberland lady.

Louise has been with the company for over 10 years dealing with customers at first but quicky became the main diagnostic person in the garage, gaining experience on all types of cars, followed by much more hands on mechanical work.

This year she went forward to do her NVQ equivalent at Newcastle and, after passing, she then had to sit her MOT testers course.

After this she had to come back to the garage and practice the practical of the MOT before VOSA came and tested her doing

a mock MOT. He said she was the best he had tested in the last 7 months. A real high achievement for a woman.