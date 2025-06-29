Wins keep Warkworth out in front

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 29th Jun 2025, 16:48 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 09:20 BST
Warkworth have consolidated top spot in the North Northumberland Golf League.

They stretched their lead at the summit of Division One over Magdalene Fields A to eleven points following their win over Alnwick Castle.

Sandy Twynholm, Paul Wilson, Lee Matthewson, F. Bell and W. Gair all shot around to success in the mid-week fixture, with Kevin Beaney drawing his round against Steve Taylor.

Magdalene Fields A scored a success over Magdalene Fields B with wins from Shane Armstrong, Kurt Yule, Sean Jackson, Martin Neil and Greg Wardhaugh.

The coastal side top the tableplaceholder image
The coastal side top the table

Stuart Lowery of the B team beat Michael Cornish 2&1 to prevent a clean sweep.

Third-placed Foxton were 4-2 winners at Alnmouth Village with Alex Stevenson, J. Eggleston, J. Hood and Chris Burton all putting in to take their rounds while J. Jobson and S. McKee were successful for the host side, who sit second-bottom on 7 points with Magdalene Fields B after a difficult start.

