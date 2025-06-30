Community groups united to create a new planting area designed to boost wildlife in Alnwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project was completed in partnership between Rotary Alnwick, Alnwick In Bloom, Alnwick Town Council and the RotaKids club at Harry Hotspur CE Primary School.

Alnwick in Bloom volunteers and Rotarians removed the turf and prepared the bed, located at Column Field, whilst pupils were asked to select plants that were in the Rotary colours of blue and yellow and which would be attractive to wildlife – especially bees and butterflies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children carried out the project in their science lessons and once the chosen plants arrived, two groups came along to help with the planting.

Harry Hotspur pupils with Liz Adams from Alnwick in Bloom and Bill Batey from Rotary Alnwick.

As part of their plant selection, the pupils also chose a selection of bulbs which they will help plant in the autumn. An information board will shortly be added at the site which will explain why the pupils chose the plants.

The bed contains 100 plants thanks to funding from a Rotary North East District Grant, Rotary Alnwick, Alnwick In Bloom and the Town Council.

Bill Batey, Rotary Alnwick president said: “The project is a great example of partnership working, and the knowledge and interest shown by the school children was fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz Adams, chair of Alnwick in Bloom added: “We had a plan to develop this area and so were delighted to be involved in the creation of this colourful, wildlife friendly flower bed in a hugely popular area of the town and have had lots of positive comments since.

“We look forward to developing it further over the coming seasons with the school.”