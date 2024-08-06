Wildlife charity seeking new trustees

By Fiona Dryden
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:40 BST

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is searching for members of the public with finance experience to join its Trustee Council as volunteer Finance and Risks Committee trustees.

The Trustee Council comprises a group of volunteers who hold the financial and legal responsibility for everything the Trust does.

The Finance and Risks Committee (FRC) is a sub-committee of the Trustee Council and ensures the wildlife charity has suitable financial systems and controls in place, that they are working effectively, and that risks are properly identified, managed, mitigated, and reported.

The trustee role is designed to be compatible with a full-time job and/or caring responsibilities, with the Finance and Risk Committee meeting every three months, usually virtually, with meetings typically starting at 4pm and lasting no more than two hours.

Brown hare.Brown hare.
Brown hare.

Dan Venner, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Director of Finance and Central Services says:

“It’s a great time to be joining the Trust with all our wonderful projects and new projects constantly starting, so why not come on board, and help shape the future of the Region’s leading award-winning conservation organisation?”

Anybody over the age of 18 can apply by requesting an information pack from Paula Turner, Northumberland Wildlife Trust HR and Payroll Officer at [email protected]

The closing date is Saturday 28th September 2024.

