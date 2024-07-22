Wildlife charity on the trail of the lonesome pine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is taking part in a major conservation survey to find out where pine martens, one of the UK’s shyest animals, are living in the region.

A member of the weasel family, pine martens are mostly a chestnut-brown colour with a cream bib. Previously widespread, they declined dramatically due to persecution and habitat loss and by 1915 could only be found in a few isolated pockets, with their primary refuge in northwest Scotland.

However, the good news is they are making a comeback to various parts of the UK. Having extended their range in Scotland, they moved down to the Scottish borders and then into Kielder Forest in Northumberland.

This elusive animal is a key piece of the nature jigsaw, and there is evidence from scientific studies in Scotland and Ireland that pine martens can potentially benefit red squirrel populations by reducing the competition from grey squirrels who cause £34 million worth of damage to the commercial forestry sector each year.

For the rest of this year, Northumberland Wildlife Trust is working alongside Forestry England, The Vincent Wildlife Trust, National Trust, and Natural England to conduct an extensive survey using trail cameras and scat surveys to find out more about how and where this secretive animal is present in Northumberland. In addition, DNA analysis from the gathered samples will be undertaken in a specialist laboratory to confirm if pine martens are present.

Katy Barke, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Nature Recovery Manager says: “We’re really excited to be working with others to understand more about pine martens in the county. Set against a background of stories of constant nature and biodiversity loss, it’s great to see a lost species making a comeback.”

Such survey work is costly, so with this in mind, an appeal page has been set up at www.nwt.org.uk/pine-martens for anybody wishing to donate in support of the work of staff and volunteers.

The 2023 State of Nature report has shown that the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, with one in six species at risk of disappearing from Great Britain altogether.