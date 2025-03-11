Wildfowlers unite for annual Lindisfarne NNR litter pick

The annual Lindisfarne NNR litter pick event was organised by the Lindisfarne Wildfowling Management Group (LWMG), as well as more than 25 other volunteers from the local wildfowling community, to clean up the shoreline and raise awareness about the importance of maintaining this unique habitat.

On February 22, the picturesque shores of the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve (NNR) were once again the focus of a community-driven effort to preserve its natural beauty and ecological significance.

The annual Lindisfarne NNR litter pick event was organised by the Lindisfarne Wildfowling Management Group (LWMG), as well as more than 25 other volunteers from the local wildfowling community. Their aim was to clean up the shoreline and raise awareness about the importance of maintaining this unique habitat.

Building on the success of previous years, this event is a testament to the dedication of the local community, wildfowlers and organisations such as the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), which plays a pivotal role in managing the wildfowling permit scheme at Lindisfarne.

Litter-picking crew meet up before heading out to clean the shoreline

Lindisfarne and the adjacent Holy Island are renowned for their rich biodiversity and are of international importance to a variety of wildfowl species, making its preservation crucial for both wildlife and the local economy.

This collective effort not only enhances the natural beauty of the Lindisfarne NNR but also ensures a safe and clean environment for the diverse wildlife that calls this area home for the period that they are there – whether that’s the winter, summer, or both.

“As stewards of this remarkable landscape, we are deeply committed to preserving Lindisfarne's unique ecological and cultural heritage,” said Andrew Craggs, senior reserve manager for Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve. “

The annual litter pick is an important initiative that not only helps maintain the natural beauty of the area but also fosters a strong sense of community and shared responsibility.

Litter picking at Lindisfarne in action

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy nature’s benefits and encourage those looking to visit Lindisfarne NNR to follow the dedicated site byelaws. By working together, we can ensure that this special place continues to thrive as a sanctuary for wildlife and as a place of inspiration.”

Lindisfarne also holds a special place in the hearts of wildfowlers, offering a unique landscape that supports a wide array of wildfowl species. BASC, which administers the wildfowling permit scheme, emphasises the importance of sustainable practices as well as caring for this unique wildlife sanctuary to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy and appreciate this natural wonder. More information about the management of wildfowling permit scheme can be found on the BASC website.

BASC’s wildfowling advisor and secretary of the LWMG Chris Wright said: “We are thrilled to see the wildfowling communities coming together once again for this important cause.

“Lindisfarne is not only a haven for wildlife, but it is also a cherished part of our cultural heritage. By working together, we can ensure that it remains a pristine environment for both people and wildlife.”

If you would like to join us in making a difference and preserving the natural beauty of Lindisfarne and other areas in the UK, please get in touch with one of BASC’s regional offices.