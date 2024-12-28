Wicky Ned steals the show with sensational Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wicky Ned won a fabulous fourth Category One competition at Newcastle Stadium on Friday night when landing the Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup for Jimmy Fenwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-year-old brindled dog signed-off from an unforgettable campaign with a dominant performance in the £20,000 final, winning by six-and-a-half lengths with Unanimous Leon in second and Slingshot Skylah third.

It adds to Wicky Ned’s already impressive CV which includes the Gymcrack and Steel City Cup at Sheffield, plus the Time Greyhound Nutrition Northern Flat at Newcastle back in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The occasion proved an emotional one for Jimmy, plus his family and staff who were all trackside to watch the race five years after they last won Newcastle’s feature competition with Ice On Fire in 2019.

Wicky Ned with the Fenwick family.

And it provided Jimmy with an early present as he celebrates his 52nd birthday today (Saturday).

“What a birthday present,” said Jimmy. “I’m absolutely delighted! Newcastle is my home track, this win means so much to me, my family and all my staff.

“My wife (Mel Fenwick) was in tears at the end – tears of enjoyment and happiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a fantastic performance. We knew it would be a difficult final, and he had to break well from trap three with Unanimous Leon on his inside who is a great early pace dog.

“But he (Wicky Ned) flashed out and took off down the back straight. I think it’s easy to forget he had to work so hard just to qualify from the first round where he only progressed by the shortest of noses.

“To win his semi final the way he did was more like him – and tonight was incredible. We all work so hard 365 days a year for nights like this, it doesn’t get better.”

Having won four Category One competitions this year, Jimmy has now targeted next year’s English Greyhound Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He’s still only a young greyhound – this is his first full season of racing. He’s reached five Category One finals and won four.

“Next year, our aim is the English Derby – we’re going to go all out to try and win it.”

In addition to winning the evening’s feature race, the Fenwick family also won the Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup Consolation final with Ballymac Camilla.

Other feature races on the night included the Arena Racing Company Puppy, won by local trainer Tom Heilbron with May ’23 dog Deliveroo. The Arena Racing Company Winter Dash meanwhile was won by Chloe Hardy’s Bramble Nickeen while Sunnyside Termo scooped the Arena Racing Company Standard final for Ted Soppitt.

Greyhound racing at Newcastle Stadium continues every Thursday night plus Friday and Saturday afternoons in 2025. All admission packages are available to book online .