Who won the 2024 Ford & Etal Scarycrow Trail?

The Scarycrow Trail at Ford & Etal Estates attracted thousands of visitors over the recent half-term week and helped raise money for Cash For Kids Borders and Northumberland. There were 28 Scarycrows on display in and around the Estates this year.

After a nail-biting count of score sheets we can reveal that the Scarycrow that won the most public votes in 2024 was All Creatures Great and Small, sited at Etal Castle Portcullis.

The winners, who live in Duddo, will be the first recipients of the stunning new Scarycrow Trophy made by Ravn Clay Pottery and Charred Wood.

Giving them a close run in this hotly fought local contest was The Nightmare Before Christmas, at Hay Farm Bed & Breakfast, Shake, Rattle Boo at 3 Heatherslaw Memorial Cottage. Taylor Switch and the Witches of Etal-Wick at the Lavender Tearooms was also very popular.

All Creatures Great and Small takes the top prize.

This event raises money for the Borders’ Radio charity Cash For Kids, and visitors generously donated what they could spare to this worthwhile cause, the final total raised is £600.19.

A huge round of applause to everyone who entered this annual contest, it takes time, energy and commitment, but together you create a joyous event that brings an enormous amount of pleasure to a lot of people.

Heartfelt thanks also go to this year’s generous sponsors: Handmade at Heatherslaw, Heatherslaw Light Railway, The Café at the Mill and Ford Bridge Campsite.