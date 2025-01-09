Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Whitley Bay woman has organised a weekend of fundraising walks following her friend’s diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Deborah May met Janine Turnbull around eight years ago when their children were starting school. From that point onwards, they formed a strong bond creating a friendship group with other mums and enjoying family holidays together.

Janine spent years as a community police officer, working with vulnerable groups as well as forming her own charity, Support and Grow, a few years ago.

Just last year, she was diagnosed with MND. In honour Janine’s charitable nature over the years, Deborah and some friends have now rallied together to organise their own fundraising weekend this January to raise money for charity, MND Association.

Deborah said: “She's always had a huge passion for helping people and is well known in the area for organising and fundraising for a number of community support charities.

“Last year she got diagnosed with MND, it was a huge shock but she’s such a positive person and even up until Christmas, she’s still been organising campaigns to get presents for children.

"We’ve always helped out with Janine’s campaigns, but because she can't do as much now, we are saying to her it’s our turn to help you – she was really pleased and really touched.”

Deborah elaborated on why she chose the charity, and why it’s so important people help out. She said: “MND association focuses on research for a cure, that's where she wanted it to go.

"One of the first things she read after her diagnosis was that they could be just five years from a cure, so she has always wanted to focus on that.

"It’s important because you just don’t know who it’s gonna hit, none of us thought we would be in this position and we are all having to adapt but especially Janine, she’s having to do things she never thought she would have to in her early 40s.”

The walks will take place on January 25 and 26, in Wellfield, Whitley Bay and along the coast from Whitley Bay to Tynemouth.

Those wishing to sign up or donate can find out more from the Facebook page.