Whitley Bay pupils pitch in to help children in Zambia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Caring pupils at a school in Whitley Bay have been celebrating after their fundraising initiatives produced over £450 to help children in Africa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of its work as a UNICEF Rights Respecting School, Star of the Sea Catholic Primary has forged links with Aunt Mary’s School in Mfuwe in Zambia, and has held charity events to support the children there.

Fundraisers have included a Football Fun Day, where the children took part in football activities and wore their favourite football strips, as well as donating old football boots and shin pads to Mfuwe Mags footballers – a cause that has also won support from Alan Shearer and Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sporting theme continued with The Big Dribble, which was organised by Alive and Kicking, and saw Star of the Sea’s pupils from Nursery to Year 6 participate in a sponsored football dribble around the playground to fund footballs for the children at Aunt Mary’s, as well as other young players in the area.

Star of the Sea fundraising for Zambia

After all their hard work, the children were able to see the results of their fundraising, when they enjoyed a video call with their counterparts at Aunt Mary’s, and played a virtual part in a presentation to the school.

“Crispin Mason-Jones made the presentation in Mfuwe,” explained teacher Alex Raynor, who is UNICEF Rights Respecting Schools Leader at Star of the Sea, alongside colleague Sarah Taylor.

“He has been working with young people and children in Mfuwe for the last few years. He put us in touch with Aunt Mary’s School after he met the family who set the school up following the tragic loss of their daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The children had a Zoom call with Crispin and he presented the school with the football equipment and gifts from our school – pens, notepads, stickers, letters from the children, and a poster.

“All the children from Aunt Mary’s were present, and our Rights Respecting Schools Ambassadors and Year 4 were watching at our end.”

Star of the Sea, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust and holds a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, plans to continue its connection with Aunt Mary’s and Zambia.

“In the future, we will be having more Zoom interactions and continuing to share our experiences by writing letters and engaging in further fundraising to meet needs that the school highlights,” continued Mrs Raynor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Charitable initiatives are really important as part of our Catholic Social Teaching. We want the children to learn that it is important to help others, and be aware that all children have rights and are entitled to an education and have a right to play.

“It is important that the children understand the Rights of the Child, both for themselves and to appreciate that not everyone is as fortunate as we are.”