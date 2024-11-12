The restored station sign.

A £5.3m project to restore the historic canopy at Whitley Bay Metro station has entered a new phase with the works focusing on the atrium at the front of the building

The station, a grade II listed building which dates back to the Edwardian era, has been undergoing a major restoration and Nexus has now begun refurbishing the atrium and the two smaller canopies at the station.

The atrium ceiling is being renewed with new glazing and lighting installed and the ironwork on the two canopies which run along the station’s frontage is also being restored to its former glory.

Paul Welford, major projects director at Nexus, said: “We’re now doing additional works on the front of Whitley Bay Metro station, restoring the atrium and the two canopies at the front of the building.

“The ironwork which included the station’s name was in particular need of work, customers can already see that it’s a vast improvement on its previous condition.

“The Metro station and the businesses located there will continue to remain open throughout the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed next spring.

“Whitley Bay is a station with a great deal of charm and has proudly served the Metro since the network opened – this project will ensure that the station is there for locals and visitors to enjoy for many decades to come.”

Kier, leading provider of infrastructure services, construction and property developments, is carrying out the work on behalf of Nexus.

The station atrium.

Duncan Manning, senior project manager at Kier, said: “Our work to restore this station back to its former glory has been making great progress.

"This next phase will soon uplift the atrium and station frontage in line with the rest of the work we’ve undertaken over the past year.

“It’s a restoration project we’ve been proud to be a part of, and we can see our work will truly leave a lasting legacy for the local community.”

This is part of a wider restoration project from the Metro Asset Renewal Programme, which is scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2025.