Whitley Bay man banks £15k cash prize in online competition

A man from Whitley Bay was left stunned after discovering he had won a £15,000 cash prize in an online competition.

Liam Christensen has bagged himself the money in BOTB’s weekly Lifestyle Competition.

The 22-year-old was at work when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who broke the exciting news.

“I’m shaking at the moment,” Liam grinned. “Are you being serious?”

BOTB winner Liam Christensen with presenter Christian Williams

Liam, who works as a car paint sprayer, was so shocked that he struggled to think what to do with his winnings.

“When I spoke with Christian, I was in that much shock I didn’t know what to say,” he admitted. “I’ve never won anything before, so to win £15,000 is outstanding!

“When I told my girlfriend, she was chuffed to bits. She’s been wanting to go to Africa, so maybe this is the chance!”

Another option for his winnings? A new set of wheels. “I might pay off my current car, a BMW 2 Series, and replace it with another vehicle,” Liam said.

To celebrate his big win, Liam went out for a few beers with his mates – the perfect way to toast his surprise windfall!

Christian said: “It’s always brilliant to see someone’s reaction when they realise they’re a winner.

“Liam was completely taken aback and struggling to decide how to spend it – but that’s a great problem to have!

“Whether it’s a holiday, a car, or something completely unexpected, I’m sure he’ll enjoy every penny of it.”

