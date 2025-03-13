Whitley Bay man banks £15k cash prize in online competition
Liam Christensen has bagged himself the money in BOTB’s weekly Lifestyle Competition.
The 22-year-old was at work when he received a video call from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who broke the exciting news.
“I’m shaking at the moment,” Liam grinned. “Are you being serious?”
Liam, who works as a car paint sprayer, was so shocked that he struggled to think what to do with his winnings.
“When I spoke with Christian, I was in that much shock I didn’t know what to say,” he admitted. “I’ve never won anything before, so to win £15,000 is outstanding!
“When I told my girlfriend, she was chuffed to bits. She’s been wanting to go to Africa, so maybe this is the chance!”
Another option for his winnings? A new set of wheels. “I might pay off my current car, a BMW 2 Series, and replace it with another vehicle,” Liam said.
To celebrate his big win, Liam went out for a few beers with his mates – the perfect way to toast his surprise windfall!
Christian said: “It’s always brilliant to see someone’s reaction when they realise they’re a winner.
“Liam was completely taken aback and struggling to decide how to spend it – but that’s a great problem to have!
“Whether it’s a holiday, a car, or something completely unexpected, I’m sure he’ll enjoy every penny of it.”
Leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.
It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.
Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £87.6m-worth of cars so far.
