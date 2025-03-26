Whitley Bay Cub Scouts join Blyth Valley Samba for exciting samba drumming workshop

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:53 BST

The 1st/7th Whitley Bay Cub Scouts invited Blyth Valley Samba to run an exciting samba drumming workshop.

Blyth Valley Samba are a a vibrant community drum band known for their commitment to inclusion, creativity, and using music to bring people together.

The event, which took place at the local scout hall, saw 25 children and their parents come together to explore the rhythms of Brazilian samba music as participation went towards earning the Cubs another badge.

Blyth Valley Samba led the workshop with a focus on collaboration, creativity, and unity through music as participants learned the fundamentals of samba drumming, including rhythm techniques and how to play various percussion instruments.

The 1st/7th Whitley Bay Cub Scouts invited Blyth Valley Samba for the drumming workshop.

Cristina Armstrong, scout leader said: “The energy and enthusiasm from the children and their families was incredible.”

She added: “It’s not often we get such a wonderful opportunity to experience a global music tradition right here in our community. It is great to bring everyone together in such a fun and inclusive way.”

