The restoration of Whitley Bay Metro station has delivered a boost for the town’s community hub, as volunteers work to renovate the space as part of the project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractor, Kier Transportation is carrying out the £5.3m scheme on Whitley Bay Metro station’s Grade II Listed canopy. Together with Metro operator, Nexus, they undertook the works as part of a social value plan, which ensures community engagement while on site.

Volunteers from the teams gave up their time to renovate an activity room at popular venue, The Community Hub on Whitley Road. They spent three days painting and decorating the room, which being updated to create a warmer space for group activities and meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by charity, Whitley Bay Big Local, the hub is a multi-purpose community space with a cafe, garden, meeting rooms and a food bank.

The team from Kier and Nexus at the Whitley Bay Community Hub with representatives from the Whitley Bay Big Local.

Sarah McManus, head of renewals at Nexus, said: “We’re delighted that our project at Whitley Bay Metro station has provided a wider benefit for the local community.

“Metro is at the heart of communities it serves, so it’s great that we have been able to offer these additional works at Whitley Bay Hub. It is a big help to a vital local facility which is run by a charity.

“Our teams gave up their time over the festive period to decorate the upstairs meeting room at the centre. They’ve done a brilliant job and it looks fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Harwood, Construction Director at Kier Transportation, said: "It's been an absolute pleasure to support the Whitley Bay Big Local community Hub, with the team working on the Metro station canopy restoration decorating the upstairs function room.

The Community Hub on Whitley Road.

“We're pleased to see the positive impact of volunteering our time and skills to the food bank and community centre, as well as donating goods to such a worthy cause.”

David Carnaffan, Chief Executive at Whitley Bay Big Local, said: “I’m delighted that Whitley Bay Metro Station has been refurbished to such a high standard. It’s great for local residents to have the station updated, without losing its historic appeal.

“We were delighted to welcome volunteers to update the activity space at Whitley Bay Hub. The volunteers worked very hard over Christmas and New Year, coming in on evenings and Saturdays to get the job finished before we welcomed our groups back this January.”