Whitley Bay care home celebrates National Tea Party Day

HC-One’s Eastbourne House Care Home in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, has been celebrating National Tea Party Day, which is celebrated on Monday, April 21. The day highlights the social joys of sharing a cup of tea, a slice of cake and a chat with others.

The team hosted a special High Tea event for the golfing friends of residents Dorothy MacFarlane, aged 93, and Gloria Hudspeth, aged 87, who both moved into Eastbourne House in February 2023. Dorothy and Gloria used to love to go play golf at Tynemouth Golf Club and enjoyed putting their golfing skills to the test with their friends. Dorothy and Gloria still enjoy playing a round of crazy golf at the home when the opportunity arises.

In total, 12 ladies enjoyed socialising whilst indulging in the High Tea spread arranged by Chef, Gary Neil and Receptionist, Elisha Jamieson. Chef Gary created an array of savoury treats, finger sandwiches and delicious cakes, perfectly presented on three-tier cake stands and served on bone China.

Dorothy and Gloria’s friends all commented that they thought the spread looked very impressive and that it was delicious.

HC-One Eastbourne House Care Home’s High Tea spread

Chef at HC-One’s Eastbourne House Care Home, Gary Neil, commented: “It was my pleasure to create a spectacular High Tea spread for our residents Dorothy and Gloria along with their golfing friends to enjoy whilst catching up with each other. They all really enjoyed the selection of sweet and savoury treats to choose from and were very thankful for the experience.”

