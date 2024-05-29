Whitelee Moor bird surveying worth the early start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Northumberland Wildlife Trust set their alarm clocks for before sunrise this week to conduct its annual bird survey on one of Britain’s most important upland nature reserves.

The wildlife charity’s Whitelee Moor reserve near Byrness in Northumberland, is also a site of European Special Area for Conservation due to its rare blanket bog, heather moorland, rough grassland, and acid grassland. It is home to a variety of plants including sphagnum mosses, cloudberry, bog asphodel and cotton grasses.

In addition, the site is home to birds such as red grouse, and birds of prey including merlins, buzzards, peregrine falcons, and hen harriers. Otters often hunt around the river Rede and common lizards as well as palmate newts live in the small ponds along the burn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The river Rede and its tributaries add to the reserve’s habitat diversity.

Surveying for birds at Whitelee Moor.

The findings from this year’s bird survey will provide the estates team with a snapshot of what’s happening with the habitats on the 1500 hectare and help them plan the future management of the area.

Two groups of staff and volunteers armed with binoculars and electronic survey equipment recorded 405 sightings of birds including skylarks, meadow pipits and ravens. Crossbills were also recorded on the site for the first time which is very encouraging news, together with the resident goats, rabbits and even an adder basking in the morning sunshine.

Geoff Dobbins, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Estates Officer says: “Every year it’s an incredibly early start to get to Whitelee Moor for the bird survey, but it’s certainly worth it. To record the wonderful array of birds and other wildlife on this internationally recognised site and will help with our future plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad