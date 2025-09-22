A new initiative to encourage people of all abilities to try cycling is being piloted in Northumberland.

Funded by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and co-ordinated by the County Council, Wheels for All (WFA) is an inclusive cycling initiative that provides adapted bikes and supportive environments so that people of all abilities can enjoy the benefits of cycling.

It’s designed to be accessible to individuals with physical, sensory, and learning disabilities, as well as those who may not feel confident on a standard two-wheeled bike.

The aim of the scheme is to promote physical and mental wellbeing through inclusive, low-impact exercise, encourage social inclusion by bringing people together and improve confidence and independence for participants who may otherwise face barriers to physical activity.

A pilot programme is being hosted at Wentworth Leisure Centre in Hexham. Sessions will run every Friday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm until the end of October.

Northumberland County Council Cabinet Member and keen cyclist Nick Oliver explained: “The first taster day was a huge hit - it was well attended with groups from schools and day centres and provided an opportunity for individuals and groups to come along and attend a session to see what a WFA session is like.

“There isn’t another WFA hub in the North East so it’s a great opportunity for those in and around Hexham to be able to access this regular WFA session.”

Northumberland County Council are looking to extend the pilot in the new year, increasing programme capacity and creating more opportunities to train volunteers to support the delivery of additional events.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “We’re putting money into great local ideas like this in Hexham because they make a real difference to people’s lives by unlocking the joy of cycling and all the health benefits that come with that.

“I'm delighted to see how successful the pilot programme has been but that’s no surprise because the fabulous countryside of the Tyne Valley is a beautiful place to enjoy on two wheels or even three.”

Organisers would also love to hear from anyone who might have an accessible bike to donate or would be keen to volunteer.