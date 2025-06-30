What a Wonderful World Festival in Alnwick celebrates nature and inspires environmental action

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:50 BST
What a Wonderful World Festival brought over 1000 people to Alnwick to celebrate our planet and the ways we can keep it a beautiful place.

From an opportunity to walk in the wild to the chance to join a 70-strong choir, the festival delivered a message of hope for the natural world.

Students from the Duchess High School and pupils from Whittingham, Swansfield Park and Belford Primary schools produced a brand new play highlighting a frightening view of a possible future but with a hopeful ending.

Poets, from school students to professionals used their words to make us think of positive ways through the problems we face, and folk legend Maddy Prior treated the Saturday night audience to a delightful range of nature-linked songs.

An exhibition created by local community groups on the theme of celebrating trees was a success and remains open at the Playhouse gallery until July 7.

Primary and secondary school students contributed to the festival with a one-off performance of a new play with music, Earth Summit.

Playwright David Cartwright and musician Susie Cochrane worked with students from Belford, Swansfield and Whittingham Primary Schools and the Duchess’s Community High School in a series of workshops.

Head of Drama, Rachel Jarman, and Drama teacher Lee Rosher held rehearsals in school from Easter in preparation for the performance.

The result was an entertaining and thought-provoking evening where the audience were invited to consider future generations and the future of the planet.

