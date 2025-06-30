From an opportunity to walk in the wild to the chance to join a 70-strong choir, the festival delivered a message of hope for the natural world.

Students from the Duchess High School and pupils from Whittingham, Swansfield Park and Belford Primary schools produced a brand new play highlighting a frightening view of a possible future but with a hopeful ending.

Poets, from school students to professionals used their words to make us think of positive ways through the problems we face, and folk legend Maddy Prior treated the Saturday night audience to a delightful range of nature-linked songs.

An exhibition created by local community groups on the theme of celebrating trees was a success and remains open at the Playhouse gallery until July 7.

