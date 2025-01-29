Wellburn Care homes launches powerful new campaign to raise awareness of young onset dementia.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the region’s first care home provider to offer dedicated support for those living with young onset dementia through its two Manor homes, Wellburn is proud to announce the launch of its new campaign aimed at raising awareness of young onset dementia.

Central to the campaign is a heartfelt and often harrowing video which highlights just how devastating a diagnosis of young onset dementia can be, not just for those living with it, but for their loved ones too.

Using actors to tell the stories of real-life accounts from the families’ unique and often unheard perspective, the video is supported by valuable resources and accompanying material, including:

• Campaign enquiry packs (one for the general public and one for professionals)

There are currently over 70,000 people living with young onset dementia in the UK.

• A poster campaign in GP practices across the entire region.

• A separate video aimed specifically at professionals to encourage collaboration, discussion and to amplify awareness

There are currently around 70,000 people in the UK living with young onset dementia. However, because a lot of those living with young onset dementia are misdiagnosed – often with stress, depression, or other mental health conditions, the number could be significantly higher.

In the UK, on average, it takes over 4 years to be correctly diagnosed with young onset dementia, and to reach that point, the average person will see between 2 to 5 different consultants. This often results in long delays getting the right age-appropriate care and support, which can only aggravate the situation.

The Manors at Eighton Lodge and St Catherine's are dedicated young onset homes.

In fact 42% of people with young onset dementia receive no services or help whatsoever in the first six weeks following diagnosis. Time is precious for those diagnosed and their loved ones, with too much of it being used up waiting for diagnosis and finding help.

Our campaign aims to act as a catalyst for change. As well as amplifying awareness, sparking a conversation on the subject and giving a voice to those who often go unheard, our hope is that every like, share and comment made will help us reach those who are out there, struggling to find help, the correct diagnosis and the right support they desperately need and deserve.

Wellburn Care homes has 16 care homes covering all four corners of the North East. With over 30+ years of experience, we’re proud to be recognised as one of the region’s leading providers of residential and dementia care.

Our two cutting-edge young onset dementia homes, The Manors at St Catherine’s in York and Eighton Lodge in Gateshead, are both a first of their kind in their regions, and two of only a handful of homes nationwide dedicated entirely to those living with young onset dementia.