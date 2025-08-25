Weightlifting can benefit everyone

By Mary Glindon MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Contributor
Published 25th Aug 2025, 17:22 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 08:24 BST
“A little weightlifting can tone your body, trim your waist, and lift your mood,” according to local MP Mary Glindon after a visit to the Barbells amateur sports club in Wallsend.

The MP added: “the club is a great local asset and I agree with them that weightlifting can be so useful to so many including older women who should not see this as a male activity but one that can help keep them in good shape. All power to their elbows, arms, pecs, and knees.”

The talent academy in Howdon has been taking the lead in building northern strength for over a decade. It won the title of best club nationwide last year and a member was recognised as the young weightlifter of the year.

