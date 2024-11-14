Wedding venue near Druridge Bay in Northumberland extends its season with 'coffee in the cowshed'

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:48 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 12:52 GMT
Barn on The Bay, has recently opened a ‘coffee in the cowshed’ for visitors and passers by.

It already operates as a seasonal wedding venue but its owners decided to stay open on Friday to Sunday, serving hot drinks and food from a converted cowshed just a stone’s-throw away from Druridge Bay.

Nicola, from Barn on The Bay’s co-ordination team, said: “For the first time we’ve decided to extend our season with the launch of ‘coffee in the cowshed’.”

"Open on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10-3, and offering beach lovers and sauna goers the chance to grab a coffee, snacks and hot food over the coming weeks.”

The converted cowshed, for 'coffee in the cowshed'.The converted cowshed, for 'coffee in the cowshed'.
"Parking is complimentary and we offer private access to Druridge Bay beach – perfect for any four-legged friends!”

Outside of wedding season, the venue are also offering sauna access for sea-dippers, hosting a ‘smokeside BBQ at the bay’, as well as fostering collaborations with Pieminster and other vendors.

