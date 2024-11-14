Wedding venue near Druridge Bay in Northumberland extends its season with 'coffee in the cowshed'
It already operates as a seasonal wedding venue but its owners decided to stay open on Friday to Sunday, serving hot drinks and food from a converted cowshed just a stone’s-throw away from Druridge Bay.
Nicola, from Barn on The Bay’s co-ordination team, said: “For the first time we’ve decided to extend our season with the launch of ‘coffee in the cowshed’.”
"Open on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10-3, and offering beach lovers and sauna goers the chance to grab a coffee, snacks and hot food over the coming weeks.”
"Parking is complimentary and we offer private access to Druridge Bay beach – perfect for any four-legged friends!”
Outside of wedding season, the venue are also offering sauna access for sea-dippers, hosting a ‘smokeside BBQ at the bay’, as well as fostering collaborations with Pieminster and other vendors.
