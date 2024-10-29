Warnings have been issued to those in North Tyneside known to be involved in crime and anti-social behaviour following a joint operation between police and council teams.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Respect has seen Northumbria Police officers and North Tyneside Council’s community protection team visit 10 addresses in the North Shields and Whitley Bay areas.

The operation resulted in a total of seven notices to seek possession to residents, as the team informed them that they intend to take court action to recover council property at the end of their tenancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three warning letters were also issued by the council to warn certain residents that their tenancy is in jeopardy if they continue to be involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Northumbria Police issuing warnings as part of Operation Respect.

Sergeant Leanne Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “North Tyneside is a great place to live and we appreciate that the vast majority of the local community, visitors and residents, respect this area."

“However, there are a number of individuals who we are aware have been carrying out anti-social behaviour, affecting the lives of some of their neighbours.

She continued: “This is completely unacceptable which is why through Operation Respect we are working with our partners to target those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This should act as a strong warning to others – action will be taken against you if you cause anti-social behaviour which impacts upon the local community.”

Carl Johnson, Deputy Mayor of North Tyneside, added: “One of our top priorities as a council is ensuring that our residents feel safe and comfortable in their homes and in their local area, so we will always do everything within our power to support them and take action against those responsible for anti-social behaviour.

“The vast majority of residents in North Tyneside are a credit to their communities, we are committed to showing them the same respect that they show to our Borough and will not allow the excellent community spirit to be ruined by a small minority."

To report anti-social behaviour, send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Force website or use the report forms, also on the Force website.

For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.