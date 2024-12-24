Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hermitage Inn, Warkworth, has raised over £4,500 during 2024 for six different charities and organisations thanks to its weekly pub quizzes.

The popular non-profit quiz nights run every Thursday, where pub goers can pay £3 to take part and be in with a chance to win a cash prize, whilst also donating to local causes.

Money raised from the quizzes this year has gone to charities and organisations within a five mile radius of the pub, including: Hadston House Youth and Community Projects, St Lawrence Messy church, Warkworth and Amble Rotary club, RNLI Amble, Warkworth First School and Amble Links Primary School.

Owner, Vicky Taylor said: “It’s just amazing, I cant take all the credit for it, we have a fantastic quiz master and all of the staff who are beside us are fantastic every week.”

Vicky Taylor, and her team at the Warkworth Inn, raised over £4500 this year.

Vicky thanks her customers for their support throughout the year: “We've been trying to be more a part of the community, we've got a lot more of the locals supporting us now.

“First and foremost, without the support of the quiz goers, we couldn’t do it at all.”

Vicky took over the Hermitage Inn in 2023, and last year proudly raised a record high of £4,000 for UK children’s charity, NSPCC. This year, she had decided to focus on more local charities, breaking the fundraising record again for the pub by raising over £4,500.

The next quiz back will take place in January, and Vicky will be asking customers for suggestions for charities they want next year’s donations to go towards.