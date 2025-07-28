Warkworth village will come alive with its very own annual music festival standing by young cancer patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Returning on September 27 with different genres of music for everyone, Warkfest is an unforgettable evening of friendship and support for teenagers and young people with cancer.

Aly Curry, David and Alison Smailes are the small group who collectively organise the event after they were inspired by how much music can bring a community together, and the impact it has on young people diagnosed and going through a cancer journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison said: “Being a teenager or a young adult is exciting, challenging, a roller coaster of emotions, anxieties and the ups and downs of an ever-changing life. But without doubt, it should be fun and full of anticipation of ‘what’s next’ – with so many opportunities and possibilities.

Warkfest organisers.

She added: “However, life can be unfair, and some teenagers and young people have the added battle of being faced with a life-changing cancer diagnosis."

David adds: “We were struck by the words of Roger Daltrey and the amazing Royal Albert Hall concerts highlighting the amazing work that the charity does in supporting young people, and the difference that can be achieved through fundraising, we thought we could help and be part of something special, especially given the charity’s alignment to music.”

As well as attendees enjoying a night of great music, the annual event raises over £20k in support of Teenage Cancer Trust whilst also creating awareness of the early signs and symptoms of cancer in young people in and around Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather Bowen, senior relationship manager for Teenage Cancer Trust said: “The hard work that the organisers of Warkfest put into the community of Warkworth and surrounding areas in support of Teenage Cancer Trust, never cease to amaze us year after year with the festival.

“We make sure young people have someone in their corner right from the start. Our front line staff walk with young people from diagnosis through every step of their treatment, and for up to two years afterwards, so that they can recover and live life to the full.”