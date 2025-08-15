Wallsend is set for a major boost after the Wallsend Children’s Community was awarded almost £500k from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will fund a brand-new five-year project designed to bring schools and families closer together – recognising parents as lifelong educators and strengthening community support for local children.

Co-designed with local parents and carers, the project will focus on building stronger connections between families, schools and the wider community, creating a real sense of belonging and shared purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wallsend Children’s Community already works alongside schools, families and local organisations to listen to community voices, use data and evidence, and design services that better reflect local needs.

The £500k project will bring schools and families closer together.

Paula McCormack, chief executive of Wallsend Children’s Community, said: "The Wallsend Children’s Community has been teaming up with local parents for the past six years.

"This fund will help us create a network for parents across Wallsend schools, bringing the skills, knowledge and care of both parents and schools together in the principle of a village raising children together.”

Duncan Nicholson, head of Regional Funding at the National Lottery Community Fund added: “We are delighted to be able to support the work of Wallsend Children’s Community and the work they do with children, families and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanks to the generosity of National Lottery Players, we continue to be able to work with charities across the region helping them to deliver a wide range of projects and, in this instance, giving children the opportunity to thrive and achieve their potential"