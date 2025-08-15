Wallsend Children’s Community secures £500k National Lottery funding for new family project
The money will fund a brand-new five-year project designed to bring schools and families closer together – recognising parents as lifelong educators and strengthening community support for local children.
Co-designed with local parents and carers, the project will focus on building stronger connections between families, schools and the wider community, creating a real sense of belonging and shared purpose.
The Wallsend Children’s Community already works alongside schools, families and local organisations to listen to community voices, use data and evidence, and design services that better reflect local needs.
Paula McCormack, chief executive of Wallsend Children’s Community, said: "The Wallsend Children’s Community has been teaming up with local parents for the past six years.
"This fund will help us create a network for parents across Wallsend schools, bringing the skills, knowledge and care of both parents and schools together in the principle of a village raising children together.”
Duncan Nicholson, head of Regional Funding at the National Lottery Community Fund added: “We are delighted to be able to support the work of Wallsend Children’s Community and the work they do with children, families and young people.
Thanks to the generosity of National Lottery Players, we continue to be able to work with charities across the region helping them to deliver a wide range of projects and, in this instance, giving children the opportunity to thrive and achieve their potential"