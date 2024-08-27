Walkers rescued in Upper Harthope Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two walkers who became disorientated in the Cheviot hills were praised by the Northumberland National Parks mountain rescue team for their smart decision making while in trouble.

The pair became cold and exhausted while walking in the upper reaches of the Harthope valley beyond Wooler in growing darkness and decided to contact the mountain rescue service for help.

“The two walkers did exactly the right thing as the route down to Langleeford Hope is treacherous in the dark even when you are able to follow the eroded and washed-out path,” said a spokesperson for the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With the location of the two walkers confirmed by PhoneFind/SARLOC, a limited response involving two 4x4 vehicles and members local to the area was initiated by North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team and ourselves.

The team leads the walkers back down to safety in the darkness

"The vehicles drove up the track as far as Langleeford Hope, where members deployed on foot for the last 2km up towards Scotsman Knowe.”

The walkers were given water, warm clothing and sweets before being brought back down the valley to safety.

Eleven members of the local mountain rescue team were involved in the incident which lasted almost six hours.

Eight others were on standby in case further assistance was required.