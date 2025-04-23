Wake up symphony awaits at Hauxley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is inviting members of the public to join in its celebration of International Dawn Chorus Day on Sunday 4th May with a walk around one of its most popular Northumberland reserves.

What started as a small urban event in Birmingham in the 1980s, International Dawn Chorus Day is now celebrated on the first Sunday in May in 80 countries and across the world people set their alarm clocks early to delight in the sweet sound of birdsong.

Every year the wildlife charity hosts bird themed walks on its reserves around the region on International Dawn Chorus Day, and this time it’s the turn of a former opencast site to host the celebrations.

From 6:00am - 8:00am, bird lovers aged 10 years and upwards can join local bird expert Chris Wright on its Hauxley nature reserve at Druridge Bay to hear nature’s magnificent dawn chorus courtesy of the resident blackbirds, wrens, robins, blue tits, Cettis and reed warblers, song thrushes, reed bunting and one of the largest colonies of tree sparrows to name but a few.

Wren getting ready for the Dawn Chorus.

However, what makes this event even more special is this is one of the few days during the year that the public can walk around the reserve before 9am and hear the birds as they wake from their slumbers.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says:

“Can you believe that this time five years ago we were all in lockdown and our 2020 Dawn Chorus event was live streamed from a back garden in Saltburn. We all thought that life would never be the same again, but the one thing that didn’t let us down were the birds on the reserves that sang no matter what was happening in the rest of the world - this is why wildlife is so amazing.

“So, set your alarm clocks really early and come and join us on 4th May and bask in the sounds, sights and smells of the wonderful Hauxley reserve and Chris Wright as he walks around identifying each individual bird song.”

Places need to be booked at www.nwt.org.uk/events/2025-05-04-dawn-chorus-day A hot drink and light breakfast snack are also included as part of the event.