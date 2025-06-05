From flying air ambulances, to cleaning up the coast, to assisting hospital patients with a smile – here are eight fabulous photos of volunteers who are the heart of Northumberland.
1. Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team
In 2024 alone, NNPMRT volunteers gave 4,153 hours responding to incidents and 14,000 hours to training, delivering talks, and attending events across our communities. Photo: NNPMRT
2. Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity
Bright volunteers work to help improve the patient experience for those accessing Northumbria NHS’ services. (Pictured: volunteers, Bill and Colin) Photo: Gavin Duthie
3. Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity
Head of charity Rob Graham said: “Volunteers are at the heart of Northumbria Healthcare. Their dedication, compassion, and selflessness make an immeasurable difference to patients, families, and staff alike." (Pictured: Dawn Davison and Anita Arrowsmith, volunteers at Wansbeck Hospital) Photo: Simon Williams
4. Citizens Advice Northumberland
Rob Jewitt, volunteer community adviser at Amble Citizens Advice has volunteered for the past seven years. He said: “I particularly enjoy working face to face with clients, often supporting those who struggle with complex issues and financial problems. This is essential and rewarding work, especially in our current challenging economic climate.” Photo: Citizens Advice
