NNPMRT took to Facebook to spotlight their amazing volunteers: "Our work wouldn’t be possible without the dedication, skill and selflessness of every single team member – from those on the hill during rescues, to our behind-the-scenes support team and committed trustees."

Volunteers' Week: Meet the local heroes in Northumberland making a difference

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:05 BST
This Volunteers' Week, we are celebrating the unsung heroes in Northumberland that dedicate their time to making a difference in the local community.

From flying air ambulances, to cleaning up the coast, to assisting hospital patients with a smile – here are eight fabulous photos of volunteers who are the heart of Northumberland.

In 2024 alone, NNPMRT volunteers gave 4,153 hours responding to incidents and 14,000 hours to training, delivering talks, and attending events across our communities.

1. Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team

In 2024 alone, NNPMRT volunteers gave 4,153 hours responding to incidents and 14,000 hours to training, delivering talks, and attending events across our communities.

Bright volunteers work to help improve the patient experience for those accessing Northumbria NHS’ services. (Pictured: volunteers, Bill and Colin)

2. Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity

Bright volunteers work to help improve the patient experience for those accessing Northumbria NHS' services. (Pictured: volunteers, Bill and Colin)

Head of charity Rob Graham said: “Volunteers are at the heart of Northumbria Healthcare. Their dedication, compassion, and selflessness make an immeasurable difference to patients, families, and staff alike." (Pictured: Dawn Davison and Anita Arrowsmith, volunteers at Wansbeck Hospital)

3. Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity

Head of charity Rob Graham said: "Volunteers are at the heart of Northumbria Healthcare. Their dedication, compassion, and selflessness make an immeasurable difference to patients, families, and staff alike." (Pictured: Dawn Davison and Anita Arrowsmith, volunteers at Wansbeck Hospital)

Rob Jewitt, volunteer community adviser at Amble Citizens Advice has volunteered for the past seven years. He said: “I particularly enjoy working face to face with clients, often supporting those who struggle with complex issues and financial problems. This is essential and rewarding work, especially in our current challenging economic climate.”

4. Citizens Advice Northumberland

Rob Jewitt, volunteer community adviser at Amble Citizens Advice has volunteered for the past seven years. He said: "I particularly enjoy working face to face with clients, often supporting those who struggle with complex issues and financial problems. This is essential and rewarding work, especially in our current challenging economic climate."

