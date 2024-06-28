Volunteers give beloved observatory a new look
Many of the volunteers had come from Accenture, a global professional services company, which this week announced support for the observatory through a £10,000 sponsorship package. The generous contribution will bolster Kielder Observatory's mission to create opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities to experience moments of inspiration, revelation, wonder and hope through observing the cosmos.
The funds will be allocated to several key initiatives, including half-day workshop sessions at the observatory for 10 North East schools, support for 35 volunteers over a three-month period, and site improvements to enhance the visitor experience.
Work during the week was also supported by the observatory’s own team of volunteers, as well as Northumbrian Water, who delivered bulk water containers to the remote location to help with cleaning.
David Darlington, Associate Director at Accenture, said: “It’s been great to help such an awesome charity, ensuring that this amazing facility continues to inspire the next generation of astronomers and stargazers. We look forward to working with the team at Kielder Observatory more in the future.”
Leigh Venus, CEO of Kielder Observatory, said: “Our wooden buildings are exposed to the bracing elements of Kielder Forest, and need constant care. We took a week out during the summer solstice to reinvigorate our observatory and the Gillian Dickinson Astro-Imaging Academy, and we’re incredibly grateful to our volunteers and everyone who chipped in. Accenture has been a fantastic partner, bringing many volunteers during the week and committing to our work through their generous sponsorship. Same time next year!”
