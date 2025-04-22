Visitor chooses the right place to have a well-earned rest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley nature reserve is a haven for birds from all around the world, and last week was no exception, when a rare bird touched down for a well-earned rest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ring ouzel was spotted resting and ‘refuelling’ by Hauxley volunteer Pauline Gilbertson who was thrilled to take a photograph of it as they are quite an unusual sight along the coast.

The striking thrush, a little larger than a blackbird, spends the winter in Spain and north west Africa. It is the only thrush that visits Britain & Ireland for the summer months, arriving in mid-March and departing during September and October. In recent years, a handful of birds have been found in the UK during the winter, mostly in gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also known as the fell or moor blackbird, the names refer to the preferred breeding habitat of the species - rocky crags of mountainous areas and upland moors.

Ring ouzel at Hauxley.

Similarly proportioned to a blackbird, the ring ouzel measures 24cm long with a 40cm wingspan. The male is mainly black, with a broad white crescent across the breast and white edging to the wings and some body feathers, which gives the bird a scaly appearance. Males sing from prominent crags and boulders, claiming a territory with their beautiful but desolate song.

Following long-term declines in population and breeding range, the ring ouzel is classified in the UK as Red under the Birds of Conservation Concern 5: the Red List for Birds since 2022.

Alex Lister, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Druridge Bay Landscapes Manager says: “The ring ouzel is a bird more likely to be spotted on the Northumberland uplands rather than on a coastal reserve, so when we found out from Pauline, one of our Hauxley volunteers, that one had popped into Hauxley for a rest on its way inland, we were all really excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was seen by a number of very lucky visitors at various places around the reserve, but the best place was from the new bird viewing hide constructed last year thanks to funding from The Rural Asset Multiplier Pilot Programme (RAMP) - proof if any were need that the money has indeed achieved what it set out to do - ensuring people have the opportunity to experience nature.”