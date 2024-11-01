Blyth residents and businesses are being invited to see the latest on plans for the Energy Central Institute (ECI).

The ECI is a new higher-level skills and innovation facility which will be located on the site of the former Keel Row Shopping Centre.

People are encouraged to attend the event at St Mary’s Church between 2pm and 6pm on Thursday, November 7 - providing the opportunity for residents, businesses and stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposals prior to the submission of a planning application in later this year.

The ECI will be operated by Energy Central Campus, a unique partnership between the Port of Blyth, Northumberland County Council and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, while also being in conjunction with leading business and University partners.

CGI image of the new Energy Central Institute

The innovative project aims to equip young people and adults with the skills needed to take up careers in the sector and enable companies in the region to grow through access to a skilled workforce and support to adopt the latest innovations in clean growth technology.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities at Northumberland County Council, revealed his excitement for the project: “It’s an exciting time for Blyth, with major improvement works taking place in the town centre, alongside continued investment in the renewable energy sector.”

Andrew Esson, head of future skills at the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, expanded: “The Energy Central Institute is the second phase of the Energy Central Campus development, which is set to provide transformational skills and innovation development to support the growth of the clean energy sector in Blyth and the wider North East.”

“To maximise the growth of the renewable energy boom it’s vital we have local people with the right skills who can step into these roles. The ECI will be a cutting edge centre and we want to create that excitement around the plans as we move forward.”

The project is part of the £95m Energising Blyth regeneration Programme to grow, renew and connect the town, with the mission to create the talent required for the expanding clean energy sector whilst delivering pathways to employment for the local community.

Designs for the centre have been developed during 2024, with the project set to start construction next year and expected to be fully completed by 2027.