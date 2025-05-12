Veterans at HMP Northumberland mark VE Day 80

For many years, SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity has run a successful scheme for veterans in the criminal justice system (VCJS) throughout the UK.

Volunteers of its Prison In-Reach service perform various tasks and fulfil many roles for veterans of the Armed Forces serving custodial sentences.

SSAFA Northumberland has a close working association with HMP Northumberland, a relationship that goes back for well over a decade, and over recent days, it has supported veterans at the prison to commemorate the 80th anniversary VE Day.

Gwen Marples, Divisional Secretary, SSAFA Morpeth & Wansbeck, said that the branch has recently helped restore the war memorial – possibly the only prison to have its own war memorial – sited within the prison grounds.

The war memorial inside the grounds of HMP Northumberland taken last year before restoration.

The memorial was designed and constructed by a small team of prisoners, including several VCJS and was funded through SSAFA Northumberland and access to the then RAF 100 Heritage Fund. This work took place from 2017 to 2018, and the memorial is well used for various military-related events such as Remembrance Day services, as well as D-Day 80 last year and VE Day 80.

Gwen said: “HMP Northumberland is on the former site of RAF Acklington, which played significant roles in both World Wars, though as the memorial is in relatively exposed position, it was becoming rather weather-beaten.

“So, in the run-up to VE Day 80, further restorative work has been undertaken on the memorial, again undertaken by a small group of prisoners including VCJS prisoners and funded through the branch, and was restored in time for a memorial service on May 8 – VE Day 80.

She describes the poignant service conducted at the memorial led by a team of staff from the Chaplaincy, and well attended by prison staff and prisoners, adding: “Several prisoners gave readings, as did the prison governor and the veteran lead for the prison, and a deputy lieutenant from the Lord Lieutenant's Office also took part in the service.”

The memorial to RAF Acklington.

Another memorial, outside the prison grounds, was unveiled on May 10 by the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust commemorating the role of RAF Acklington in both World Wars.

SSAFA Northumberland enjoys a close partnership with the Oswin Project, a local charity that gives VCJS a second chance through mentoring, training, and employment opportunities, and after the service, there was a buffet lunch in Cafe 16, part of the Oswin Project) prepared by a team of prisoners again including VCJS.

One of the veterans currently in HMP Northumberland said: “'As a veteran I was very pleased to be asked to prepare the areas for the unveiling of the restored monument outside of HMP Northumberland, formerly RAF Acklington. This is a proud moment for serving personnel and ex-armed forces personnel and their families. I, for one, am very proud to be taking part in these events.”

Another commented “The VE day service was really good and helped me to still feel connected to the Armed Forces community, and the buffet was good too.”

Guests at the unveiling of a memorial from the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust at HMP Northumberland.

In conclusion, Gwen said: “All of this amazing work contributed to a very memorable opportunity to come together and honour and pay tribute to the Second World War generation and give thanks for those who continue to strive for the peace and protection of our nation and the wider world.”

To learn more about SSAFA’s work in the area, visit ssafa.org.uk/Northumberland.