The commemorations began on May 8 with a moving ceremony at the War Memorial and a reading to pay tribute to the sacrifices made during WW2.

Members of the Royal British Legion and veterans as well as local clergy, members of the public and the Pipe Major from Rothbury Highland Pipe Band were present.

Following from this, on May 10 Rothbury House played host to a family-friendly teddy bear’s picnic with special guests.

Organised by the Rothbury and District branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), the gardens provided a setting for entertainment from Caroline Subiston, The Rothbury Highland Pipe Band, The Coquetdale Singers, James Tait and local children.

Volunteers from the RBL have been visiting schools in Coquetdale to share the importance of VE Day and teach the children how parachutes work. The theory was then put into practice at the picnic with the children launching their “para-teddies” over the lawn.

The catering team from RAF Boulmer delivered a high tea, much appreciated by all those who attended.

Kim McGuinness, the North East Mayor also joined the party accompanying her husband who is a Wing Commander at RAF Boulmer.

Also in attendance was special guest, Ronald Hume, aged 95, who was flying a Lancaster Bomber and was in the mid upper gun turret over the North Sea when he heard the news of victory in Europe – just 15-years-old at the time.

All proceeds from the event will be split between the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Force Association.

