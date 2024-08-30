Uniting For The Coquet – A Launch Event for the Coquet River Action Group [CRAG]

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An enterprising Citizen Science project from CRAG aims to maintain, improve and preserve the great natural beauty of the River Coquet and its catchments.

Work on this exciting initiative is already underway, so you may have seen volunteers dipping buckets and testing water samples on the river.

CRAG was formed as an umbrella group bringing together several local organisations, including parish councils, environmental groups, Women's Institutes, and the Northumberland Rivers Trust.

"We were aware that the Environment Agency testing capacity on the Coquet was much reduced"

Rothbury WI members, from left to right, Carey Fluker-Hunt, Ros Allen, Helen Duncan and Jane Davis

Jane Davis, CRAG Chairperson and Rothbury WI member, explained that the group’s starting point last year was the Northumberland Rivers Trust promoting Citizen Science water quality testing to address the decline in data on the River Coquet coinciding with a National WI resolution for action for 'Clean Rivers for People and Wildlife’.

"We were aware that the Environment Agency testing capacity on the Coquet was much reduced. There has been a reduction in planned testing of more than two thirds over the last 23 years to below 2,000 per annum, with tests for chemicals and metals down to almost nothing."

The CRAG launch event, hosted by Steve Lowe of the Northumberland Rivers Trust, will introduce CRAG as well as cover a diverse range of subjects impacting the river. Other organisations speaking at the event include National Landscapes, Northumberland Wildlife Trust and Northumbrian Water.

If you are interested in the Coquet, and are eager to hear how local communities can maintain its health and biodiversity and keep it a great place to live and enjoy, CRAG would love to see you, so save the date!

The launch takes place at Swarland Village Hall, NE65 9JG, on September 12th 2024, from 7.30pm - 9.30pm, with refreshments available from 7.15pm.