A Ukrainian doctor has teamed up with Blyth medics and boxing clubs to help his homeland by sending vital aid to the frontline.

Dr Anatoliy Telpov, an Emergency Department doctor at South Tyneside District Hospital, has teamed up with local boxing clubs and FSNE Medical Group to send two frontline ambulance vehicles and a 17-seat minibus to Ukraine.

Now living in Whitley Bay but originally from Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine, Dr Telpov has already made several trips to deliver ambulances personally from the UK to the Polish border, where they are handed over to Ukrainian military representatives.

Dr Telpov explained: “This project focuses on getting evacuation vehicles directly to frontline brigades and hospitals. The aim is to create an efficient chain so that wounded soldiers can be quickly evacuated and reach medical care faster.

Volunteers and organisers at FSNE headquarters in Blyth with Dr Telpov.

“The vehicles we’ve supplied over the past few years have already saved many lives — soldiers who might otherwise have died from their injuries. We know these vehicles make a real difference.”

FSNE Medical, led by Craig and Melissa Douglas, have donated the two ambulance vehicles. The company, based in Blyth, previously supported Dr. Telpov’s efforts by funding earlier deliveries and vehicle costs.

Craig said: “We’ve built a great relationship with Anatoliy and believe strongly in what he’s doing to help people on the front line. The ambulance is a full NHS-spec vehicle with all the essential equipment, and the Land Rover will help reach patients in hard-to-access areas.”

Margaret Welsh from Empire School of Boxing in Blyth has also played a key role, donating the club’s own minibus which is filled with vital supplies.

“The bus is packed with medical supplies, baby items, nappies, food, socks – anything we could think of that might help,” said Margaret.

“Our bus is due to be replaced and we decided we could pass this on to people who need it far more than we do. The people of Blyth and the wider community have really got behind this, with donations coming from other local charities and supporters.”

Paul Lysaght from Durham boxing charity Go the Distance has also supported the cause, raising almost £3,000 at a fundraising boxing show earlier this year, along with additional crowdfunding.