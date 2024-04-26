Tyneside care provider recognised for ‘workplace excellence’ creates 12 new jobs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Right at Home Tyneside, a leading domiciliary care provider based in Longbenton, is expanding its team after winning two prestigious accolades for its commitment to fair and ethical employment practices.

The company, now boasting a team of some 60 highly trained care and office based staff, which support 100+ older and disabled adults living in their own homes, is taking on 12 new care staff to meet the increasing demand for its services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes after the business was accredited as a Living Wage Employer in recognition of paying staff a wage that exceeds the cost of living and meets every day needs - like the weekly shop, or a surprise trip to the dentist.

David Baxter with team at the last recruitment drive.

Right at Home also recently received the Good Work Pledge award from the North of Tyne Combined Authority, a partnership of three local authorities - Newcastle City Council, North Tyneside Council, and Northumberland County Council and the North of Tyne Elected Mayor, solidifying the company's position as a beacon of quality care and building a thriving workforce.

Since launching in 2013, Right at Home Tyneside has been a cornerstone of compassionate care, providing unparalleled support to vulnerable individuals.

David Baxter, Owner of Right at Home Tyneside, said: "We are honoured to have received the 'Good Work Pledge' and Living Wage Employer accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These accolades reaffirm our commitment to our staff and our community and inspire us to continue striving for excellence in everything we do, whilst supporting our employees and fostering a culture of fairness and respect”.

Right at Home Tyneside provides highly personalised care services, from companionship and personal care to dementia and clinical care and around-the-clock support, to Clients living across Tyneside.

This latest recruitment drive focuses on hiring individuals who share the provider’s values of compassion, empathy, and professionalism.

“We aim to build a team that is dedicated to making a meaningful difference to the lives of others,” David added “Something as small as sharing a cup of tea and having a chat can make a huge difference to a person’s state of mind, reducing the significant problem of loneliness in the elderly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now preparing to celebrate the company’s 11th anniversary, David says: "This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our clients and their families. As we look to the future, we are excited to expand our team and continue our vocation of providing exceptional care to those who need it most."