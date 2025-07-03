Tynemouth Lifeboat Day returns with rescue demos, family fun and live entertainment
Returning for a bigger and better event, the day will celebrate the lifesaving work of the RNLI and brings together visitors and volunteers for family-friendly fun.
Taking place at the historic Tynemouth Lifeboat Station, the day promises live rescue demonstrations by the RNLI crew, offering visitors a glimpse into their vital work at sea.
Attendees can meet the crew, enjoy a family fun zone with games and face painting, and explore heritage tours of the station. There will also be food and craft stalls, live music and entertainment throughout the day.
The event will be held on Sunday, July 6 between 11am and 3pm.
