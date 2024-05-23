Tyne Valley author looks to thrill readers with second Greek-based contemporary novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local author is hoping her second book set in Lefkada will transport readers to Greece and leave them wanting more.

Saving Elora, by Jackie Watson, is the latest instalment in the Apokeri Bay contemporary fiction series.

Originally from Cramlington, author Jackie has spent many holidays in Greece and was keen to include its beauty in her writing.

“I loved the idea of setting a story in an idyllic location but then introduce characters who harbour secrets or hidden agendas. It allowed me to create some great storylines with a twist or two.”

Jackie Watson author.

In Saving Elora, ten years have passed since the feisty Geordie protagonist arrived in quaint Apokeri fishing village to shake things up. Anna now appears to have it all, but she has her own carefully guarded secrets and is living a lie. And when unwanted and unexpected visitors land on her doorstep they threatened to destroy everything.

Jackie said: “I wanted to crank up the action and create an edge-of-your-seat page-turner. Readers will recognise some favourites from the first novel and discover brilliant new ones. In Saving Elora, I’ve deliberately pushed characters to their emotional limit and make them face their worst nightmares.”

The inspiration for the Apokeri Bay series was born out of a recurring dream. It seems fitting then, that a main character in the second book came about from one word in the first.

The author explained: “While editing Apokeri Bay, I had a clear idea about the Saving Elora storyline. However, there was something missing and it wasn’t until I re-read a particular sentence, it hit me like a ton of bricks. By adding in one word, I’d found what I needed, and Javier Owens exploded into existence. I hope readers love him as much as I do.”