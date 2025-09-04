Tyne and Wear resident is taking on her 3rd Aspire Channel Swim

Siobhan Cousins, who lives in Washington, is taking on her 3rd Aspire Channel Swim, the challenge which asks people around the UK to swim 11, 22 or 44 miles over 12 weeks at their local venue to raise funds for the charity Aspire, which supports people with Spinal Cord Injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siobhan says: “I first came across the Aspire Channel Swim in 2019 while trying to find fun ways of getting back into swim training. I’ve been a water baby my whole life but after being diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome in 2014 I had to almost retrain my body to work again. I spent weeks in hospital paralysed from the waist down. I had to learn to walk again, needed to be hoisted in and out of a bath, needed help washing and dressing. I had a taste of what it’s like to be paralysed and all the challenges it brings, not just for me but for my family and friends too, who were incredible at helping me.

My health over the last few years has unfortunately taken a turn for the worst, and in March 2024 I started to lose my mobility. After a short stay in hospital, I was diagnosed with Hyper Mobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and most recently undergoing tests for Functional Neurological Disorder. I went from being a gym bunny to a house bunny! But with the help of physio, PT and my swim team I’m slowly building up strength again. And what better way to test myself than to do another swim challenge for Aspire!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I love taking part in the Aspire Channel Swim. Knowing how lucky I am to still be able to swim I wanted to take on this challenge for everyone who can’t. Not only do I get to raise money and awareness for a great cause I also get to practice my swim techniques for swim club and build up my fitness.

Siobhan

I’m doing the 11 mile distance this time as I don’t want to overdo myself and end up not being able to finish. I did 22 miles last year while my mobility was really bad, and I’m super proud of myself for it, but I did make myself poorly, so this time I’m being more careful. I suffer with a lot of fatigue, so careful planning is essential as well as resting when I need to. I do plan on doing the 22 miles again when I’m stronger.

Swimming is the sport I’ve always done. My dad was a swimmer in his youth too, so I guess it’s in my blood! Being around water is the best therapy. I love it so much I spent 7 years as a lifeguard, got my swim teacher qualification and even trained to be a professional mermaid! I now swim with the North East Disability Swim Team in Durham who have been incredible with helping me. As I’m building my strength back up swimming is the best form of exercise especially for my joints. I can turn my mind off and feel free for a while.

I swim for me as I love how it makes me feel. I also love being part of a swim team. It’s the best way to keep fit too without putting too much pressure on joints. Being able to do something I love for an amazing cause is great and I also love that you can log your journey and communicate with others in the Aspire Swim community. I’m swimming my challenge at Everlast Gym in Sunderland but I also train with my swim club at Freemans Quey Leisure Centre in Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone that knows me and knows about my health understands why I’m passionate about these swim challenges. I can’t imagine a life without swimming, so for as long as I can I’ll continue to swim and raise funds for Aspire. Aspire is such an amazing charity. The work they put in to help people with Spinal Cord Injury and their families is incredible and inspiring. I love being able to do my part to help!

Siobhan

Paul Parrish, Aspire’s Director of Fundraising and Marketing says, “The Aspire Channel Swim first took place in 1999 to help encourage people to use their pools and maintain healthy swimming habits. This year we are delighted to expand the challenge to include open water swimmers as since 2009 Aspire has led the way in open water swimming within the charity sector. Every two hours in the UK someone is paralysed by a spinal cord injury. Since 1999 the challenge has raised over £7.5 million to help Aspire support people with spinal injuries move from injury to independence.”

Find out more about the Aspire Channel Swim: www.aspirechannelswim.co.uk

Find out more about Aspire: www.aspire.org.uk